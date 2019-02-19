Nitish lays foundation stone of Buddha Sangrahalaya & Smriti

Chief Minister Kumar Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Sangrahalaya and Smriti Stupa, at

The museum will be built on 72 acres of land at a cost of Rs 315 crore in two and half years time, an official release said.

Kumar inspected the of the building. An film based on the sangrahalaya and stupa was screened before the CM, the release said.

Addressing the people at a function held at Vaishali, Kumar said that he would be happy if the work of Buddha Samyak and Smriti Stupa is completed before the scheduled target of two and half years, the release said.

The CM also directed the officials to make arrangements for "Vipasyana Centre" at the museum premises.

The museum will house holy relics of Lord Buddha that are kept at currently, Kumar said adding that Lord Buddhas last rites were performed at and his relics were divided in eight parts, one of its portion was kept at Mandstupa at

Kumar also directed the officials to carry out road widening work till Vaishali apart from taking decision for an alternate road after consulting local people in this regard, the release said.

Sushil Kumar Modi, Building Construction Minister Maheshwar Hazari, Art and Culture Minister and legislators and officials were also present during the function.

