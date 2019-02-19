Robotic surgery on two-day-old, a first in Asia: PGIMER

A team of pediatric surgeons from PGIMER, claimed to have successfully treated a two-day-old newborn with robotic

This is the first time in that such a young baby has been operated on using robotic facility, a statement issued by and Research claimed here on Tuesday.

The baby was born recently with an and was unable to take his feeds. This condition is known as oesophageal atresia in scientific terms.

"He was two days old and weighed only 2,500 grams at the time of birth. The baby was born at a multi-specialty hospital in sector-16, Conventionally, these babies are operated by opening their chest to repair the within first two-three days after birth.

"This is a very advanced in which the oesophageal reconstruction is done so early in life," the statement said.

The department of pediatric here has been operating on babies since the early 1980s and is the largest referral centre for newborn surgical conditions in India, it said.

More than 250 such cases are operated on annually at PGIMER Chandigarh, which include procedures like open and laparoscopic surgeries. However, the surgical team used robotic surgery to repair this difficult condition for the first time. The team was led by Dr and

After the surgery the baby was looked after by the neonatology team. "The baby has fully recovered and is taking feeds and has gone home," it said.

The infant's father is a and PGIMER provided provided free treatment to the baby.

