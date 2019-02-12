Gujjar stir continues, Cong leaders say Rajasthan govt set to announce proposal to end impasse

The Gujjar community agitation for five per cent reservation in jobs and education continued on the fifth day Tuesday even as some leaders claimed that the will announce a proposal Wednesday to break the deadlock.

The agitators continued to block rail tracks and highways, causing inconvenience to common people. On Tuesday, they blockaded Chaksu town, about 40 km from here on 52, police said.

The blockades on the Agra-Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway-11 in district, state highway in Nainwa of district, Malarna road in Sawai Madhopur and the Karauli-Hindaun road at Budla village in district continued.

"Apart from the routes that were blocked till yesterday, agitators have laid a blockade at Chaksu town of district. No untoward incident has been reported so far. The law and order situation is under control," of Police (Law and Order) M L Lathar said.

The North Western Railway informed through a bulletin that three trains were cancelled and two diverted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, chaired two meetings Tuesday at the state secretariat to discuss the quota issue with ministers and other leaders.

Though the deliberation of the meeting was not briefed officially, some legislators indicated that the government will announce a proposal in the state assembly Wednesday, seeking to break the impasse.

"The is serious and the issue was discussed to find a solution and end the deadlock. There is unrest in the state and the country," Khetri MLA said.

said, "Gujjar community members are on rail tracks and people are suffering. Definitely, a major solution will come up in the Assembly tomorrow."



A Congress from Gujarat, Himmat Patel, also met at the on Malarna Dungar rail track to express his party's commitment in resolving the issues.

But the Gujjar leaders have refused to back-off from the tracks and roads.

"We have not received any communication from the so far. Dharna will continue and we will not go back until the government hands over 5 per cent quota order," Vijay Bainsla, son of Kirori Singh Bainsla, said.

and his supporters began their indefinite sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of Sawai Madhopur on Friday evening.

Bainsla has stuck to the demand for five per sent reservation to the Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities, and has to refused to move from the tracks until the same is met through an official announcement.

A delegation, including and Neeraj K Pawan, had held talks with the protestors on Saturday but failed to come to an agreement.

