Minister asks fire department to gear up for emergencies

: for Home, Prisons and Fire Services Mohammed Tuesdayinstructed the fire service officials to conduct an of the fire stations with a view to ensuring their readiness to meet any emergency situation.

Ali spoke to the (State Disaster Response and Fire Services) Gopi Krishna and inquired about availability of water, sanctioned strength and vacancies of staff etc, an official release here said.

Also, the stressed on optimum use of motorcycles introduced and allotted to each fire station, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)