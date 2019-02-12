JUST IN
Minister asks fire department to gear up for emergencies

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

:Telangana Minister for Home, Prisons and Fire Services Mohammed Mahmood Ali Tuesdayinstructed the fire service officials to conduct an inspection of the fire stations with a view to ensuring their readiness to meet any emergency situation.

Ali spoke to the Director General (State Disaster Response and Fire Services) Gopi Krishna and inquired about availability of water, sanctioned strength and vacancies of staff etc, an official release here said.

Also, the Minister stressed on optimum use of motorcycles introduced and allotted to each fire station, the release said.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 22:35 IST

