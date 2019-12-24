DGCA to inspect GoAir's A320neo planes' PW engines, used for over 3000 hrs

-
Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday decided to inspect all Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines, which have been used for more than 3000 hours, of GoAir's A320neo planes, an official said.
The decision came after PW engine of a GoAir A320neo plane flying from Guwahati to Kolkata faced a mid-air snag on Monday.
As PW engines of IndiGo's A320neo family aircraft's have also been facing similar incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 28 ordered it to replace 16 PW engines, which have been used for more than 3000 hours, within 15 days.
A senior DGCA official said, "We will be inspecting GoAir planes that have PW engines, which have been used for more than 3,000 hours. Post inspection, we will decide on what action has to be taken in this matter.
