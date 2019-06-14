Odisha sizzles again after a day's respite

After a day's respite, heat wave gained steam again in Odisha with the jumping above 40 degree in at least 11 places on Friday.

Most parts of Odisha had experienced respite from the sweltering heat on Thursday with sharp fall in the following norwester rains.

As the state sizzled again under boiling temperature, Titlagarh in western region turned out to be the hottest place in the state with the mercury touching 43.5 degree Celsius, the here said.

Titlagarh was closely followed by Jharsuguda recording 42.6 degree Celsius, while the was 41.1 degree C in both Bhawanipatna and Malkangiri, 41.5 degree C in Bolangir, 41.4 degree C in Sambalpur, 41.3 degree C in Hirakud, 41.2 degree C in Sonepur, 41.1 degree C in Angul, 40.2 degree C in Talcher and 40 degree C in Balasore, it said.

The temperature in state capital Bhubaneswar jumped to 38.1 degree from 34.7 degree recorded on Thursday. What made the unbearable in the city was a high level of relative humidity at 92 per cent, the weathermen said.

In neighbouring Cuttack city, the maximum temperature soared to 39.2 degree Celsius, up from 36 degree measured on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)