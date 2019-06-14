Cisco, Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy

The of Training (DGT) on Friday joined hands with IT networking Cisco and global consulting firm to skill youngsters for digital economy.

Along with the implementation partner Quest Alliance, the comprehensive future-ready employability skilling programme will equip students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across over the next two years.

Nearly 15 lakh students across all ITIs can access the digital learning module from Bharat Skills portal.

"It is imperative that we as a nation adapt ourselves to the new-age technology and skills which are market-relevant today," said at the and Entrepreneurship K P Krishnan.

"Our ITI ecosystem has been one of the most for skill development and this partnership today is a step further in enabling and empowering our industrial institutes with the latest in digital skilling," he said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Krishnan, DGT's Rajesh Aggarwal, Harish Krishnan, at and SAARC, Kshitija Krishnaswamy, at in India, and Aakash Sethi, of

The programme includes tailor-made curriculum with modules for digital literacy, career readiness, employability skills and advanced like data analytics, besides a blended learning model enabled by a combination of via Bharat Skills portal and in-classroom modules.

Over the past year, has collaborated with IBM, Adobe India, and to digitally revolutionise the vocational training system.

