DHFL: CBI takes over investigation of PF earnings scam in Uttar Pradesh

The agency has re-registered the FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh police at the Hazratganj police station, according to officials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The CBI has taken over investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore Employee' Provident Fund scam in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of government employees were invested in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), which is facing a probe, officials said on Friday.

The agency has re-registered the FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh police at the Hazratganj police station, according to officials.

Pravin Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the UP State Power Sector Employees' Trust; and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, former director, finance, of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited; have been named as accused for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. Both were arrested by the police last November, the officials said.

The DHFL came in the eye of the storm after a report suggested that the company, through layers of shell companies, allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.
