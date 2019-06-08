Dhoni a true patriot, not like other celebrities: Giriraj Singh

on Friday lavished praise on Indian Singh who is in the eye of a controversy for donning wicket-keeping gloves with a dagger logo embossed which bore resemblance to the insignia of an armed force.

" is not just a He is a true rashtrabhakt (patriot). He is not like other celebrities whose love for their country remains inconsistent. He is a patriot and committed to the glory of his country," Singh, a BJP leader, told reporters here when asked about the International Council (ICC) raising objections to having worn the gloves in the one-day international against at in England earlier this week.

The ICC has written a letter to the BCCI requesting that Dhoni be asked to remove the gloves since the rules forbade "display of messages which relate to political, religious or racial issues".

Dhoni is an Honorary of the of the and the dagger is a part of its emblem.

However, Committee of has insisted that "it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of regulations".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)