Dhoni leads India to historic ODI series-win in Australia

Mahendra Singh struck an unbeaten 87 to guide to a historic ODI bilateral series win against as the visitors beat the hosts by seven wickets in the decisive third match, here Friday.

and (61) shared an unbeaten 121-run stand for the fourth wicket as overhauled the tricky 231-run target on a slow wicket with four balls to spare.

Before this, had become first team from the sub-continent to win a Test series Down Under.

Brief Scores:



Australia: 230 all out in 48.4 overs ( 58, 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42).

India: 234 for 3 in 49.2 overs. ( 87 not out, K Jadhav 61 not out, V Kohli 46; J Richardson 1/27).

