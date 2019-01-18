JUST IN
Dhoni leads India to historic ODI series-win in Australia

Press Trust of India  |  Melbourne 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni struck an unbeaten 87 to guide India to a historic ODI bilateral series win against Australia as the visitors beat the hosts by seven wickets in the decisive third match, here Friday.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (61) shared an unbeaten 121-run stand for the fourth wicket as India overhauled the tricky 231-run target on a slow wicket with four balls to spare.

Before this, India had become first team from the sub-continent to win a Test series Down Under.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 230 all out in 48.4 overs (Peter Handscomb 58, Shaun Marsh 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42).

India: 234 for 3 in 49.2 overs. (MS Dhoni 87 not out, K Jadhav 61 not out, V Kohli 46; J Richardson 1/27).

