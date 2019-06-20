DICCI, DAIC sign MoU for research on Dalit entrepreneurship

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the (DAIC) under the and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) for empowerment of SC and ST communities through research on entrepreneurship.

for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, applauded the applauded the joint effort and said the aims of the MoU include empowerment of SC and ST communities through research on entrepreneurship, building skill development capacity among women and youth of such communities.

DICCI brings together all Dalit entrepreneurs under one umbrella, and acts as their one-stop resource centre, while promoting entrepreneurship among the youth as a solution to their socio-economic problems.

According to an official statement, "The DAIC, through this collaboration, will also try to find out how far the SC and ST communities have engaged themselves in starting and establishing their own businesses."



"The data will be used to identify the reason why the spirit of entrepreneurship has not been infused among Dalit youth to develop business leadership for empowering them to walk in step with the world," it said.

The main areas of collaboration will include strengthening ties between DAIC and industrial organisations in the fields of research and training, creating a which may be used to facilitate scholars, researchers and and exchanging academic materials and publications.

It will also include conducting lecture programmes, seminars, symposiums and other types of academic discussions and undertake joint research attachment of staff for purposes of curriculum development and review.

Both DAIC and DICCI will be having rights on intellectual property and created through collaborative efforts. The MoU will also provide free of cost mutual access to facilities available at their campus for purpose of fundamental academic research.

