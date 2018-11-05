Chana futures up 2.49 per cent on increased spot demand

Chana prices spurted by 2.49 per cent to Rs 4,193 per in futures trade Monday after speculators created huge positions amid a firm trend at spot markets on rising demand.

Fresh enquiries from dal mills too supported the upmove.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in December rose by Rs 102, or 2.49 per cent, to Rs 4,193 per with an open interest of 46,170 lots.

Likewise, the commodity for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 100, or 2.47 per cent to Rs 4,144 per in 27,390 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions built up by participants following strong demand in the physical markets against tight stocks, mainly lifted chana prices higher.

