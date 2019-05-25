Diksha finishes 50th in France, Astha misses cut

finished T-50th after a disappointing final round of eight-over 79 on Saturday here at the Ladies Open.

Diksha, who seemed to show a return to form with a fine 70 in the second round, slipped in the third and final round once again.

She totalled 13-over 226 with rounds of 76, 70 and 79.

Astha Madan, the other Indian in the field, missed the cut with rounds of 77 and 75.

England's rounded off the week with 68 after rounds of 69 and 69 in first two rounds.

She totalled seven-under 206, while amateur of shot rounds of 68, 69 and 70 to finish a close second at six-under 207.

(68-74-69) was third at 2-under, while of was tied fourth with and of as only six players finished with under par aggregates.

