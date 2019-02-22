Diksha, Tvesa make cut in Australian Ladies Classic golf

and Tvesa Malik braved strong windy conditions to become the only two out of five Indians to make the cut at the Resort tournament here.

Diksha (71-77) and Tvesa (75-74) are playing their first season in

Diksha, who turned pro only this year, is lying tied 37th at four-over 148, while Tvesa, winner of the Hero Indian Order of Merit on the domestic circuit, is tied 47th at five-over 149 after the second round.

Amandeep Drall (80-76), Astha Madan (77-80) and Vani Kapoor (79-79) missed the cut, which fell at seven-over.

of holds a four shot lead midway through the event.

Diksha had played superbly in the first round to be tied ninth with 71. In the second round she shot 77 that included six bogeys and one birdie, which came on the 18th.

Three times Diksha had back-to-back bogey on a tough day. Tvesa had one birdie on the second hole and three bogeys.

Just nine players are in red figures with Iturrios leading on eight-under-par in total.

Overnight leader dropped to four-under and outright second with fellow Australian in third spot on three-under.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, and rookie share the fourth spot with Norwegian

Iturrios' 67 was the best round of the day and she was only one of two players to break 70 along with Denmark's (69), lying tied 10th.

