Telangana BJP lawmaker calls for attack on Pakistan

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja called for an attack on to teach the neighbouring nation a lesson for supporting terrorism against

He was speaking in the Assembly on a motion condemning the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, and expressing sympathy with their families.

Singh urged K Chandrasekhar Rao to write to that there should be a "decisive battle" with this time.

"Chief Minister, write a letter to the that now we cannot lose our brave Indian soldiers.

"This time, let there be a decisive battle. This time, let there be an attack on Pakistan, the and every young man of Telangana is with you. You write such a letter," he said.

Singh, who is the lone BJP MLA in the Assembly, said everyone in the country took out candle marches or protested in other forms against the attack on February 14.

"Today, the entire is standing (united) by coming on one stage that this time we have to answer under any circumstances. It is not like there are terrorists in Pakistan. Pakistan itself is a den of terrorists or a big factory.

"Nothing will happen by getting two, four, five, some people banned or arrested, through the central government, which is appearing in the media," he said.

Alleging that attacks were taking place daily in against the Army, he said the issue would not be resolved until the neighbouring country is taught a "lesson in its language."



"Two, three days ago also an attack took place and five of our jawans were martyred. This issue would not be resolved until we reply to Pakistan in its own way, it will not be resolved, we have to tell this to Modi ji.

"Today, I am an MLA of the (BJP). But, I would like to tell Modi ji that it is enough. Now, there is a need to answer them in its language," he said.

Singh, an MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, alleged there were some in who supported terrorists and added that action should be taken against those who supported terror elements.

The intelligence mechanism should also be strengthened, he said.

The BJP MLA, who appreciated the Telangana government's decision to provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to each family of the deceased jawans in the attack, urged the to support the victims of terror incidents in Hyderabad, including in 2007 and 2013, for their medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)