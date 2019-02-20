Five Indian girls to compete at Pacific Bay Resort Australian Classic

-
A big Indian contingent of five women, led by Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik, is all set to tee off at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville, a co-sanctioned event with the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour, here Thursday.
Vani, who has earned a full card to Australian Ladies PGA Tour, got in through the host association, while Tvesa, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall have received sponsor invites, while Astha Madan got in by virtue of being in the Top-25 of the LET Qualifying School.
The five girls are also due to play at next week's ActewAGL Canberra Classic, also co-sanctioned by Australian LPGA and the Ladies European Tours.
This week there will be 144 competitors for the first two rounds, which will be held using two tee starts.
The lowest 60 professional scores after 36 holes and any tying for 60th place plus amateurs, will qualify for the third round.
Vani showed good form while coming through the ALPG Q-School where she finished T-12th to earn her card on the Australian LPGA Tour. She missed the cut at Vic Open and finished way down in the Ballarat Icons ALPG Pro-Am. But she is ready to make amends this week.
Tvesa plays with Molly Lavercombe and amateur Monica Johnson, while Amandeep is drawn with amateur June Song and Hanee Song.
Diksha plays with Cloe Frankish and Cajsa Persson.
Vani will tee off with Robyn Doig and Elmay Viking and Astha Madan plays with Agathe Sauzon and amateur Kelsey Bennett.
All the Indian girls are playing in the morning wave on the first day.
