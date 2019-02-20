Five Indian girls to compete at Pacific Bay Resort Australian Classic

A big Indian contingent of five women, led by and Tvesa Malik, is all set to tee off at the Resort Bonville, a co-sanctioned event with the Australian Ladies Professional Tour, here Thursday.

Vani, who has earned a full card to Australian Ladies PGA Tour, got in through the host association, while Tvesa, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall have received sponsor invites, while got in by virtue of being in the Top-25 of the

The five girls are also due to play at next week's ActewAGL Canberra Classic, also co-sanctioned by Australian LPGA and the

This week there will be 144 competitors for the first two rounds, which will be held using two tee starts.

The lowest 60 professional scores after 36 holes and any tying for 60th place plus amateurs, will qualify for the third round.

Vani showed good form while coming through the ALPG Q-School where she finished T-12th to earn her card on She missed the cut at Vic Open and finished way down in the Ballarat Icons ALPG Pro-Am. But she is ready to make amends this week.

Tvesa plays with and amateur Monica Johnson, while Amandeep is drawn with amateur June Song and Hanee Song.

Diksha plays with and

Vani will tee off with and and plays with and amateur

All the Indian girls are playing in the morning wave on the first day.

