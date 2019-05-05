Sheila Dikshit condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal

on Sunday condemned the attack on that took place on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Dikshit said, "We condemn the attack on Such attacks should not happen no matter who is the "

On Saturday, Kejriwal was slapped by an unidentified man in Moti Nagar in west while he was campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Further, when asked to predict Congress' performance in the ensuing polls, Dikshit said, "I don't do guesswork. But all our candidates are doing well, they are working hard and the response of the people is very good."

Earlier in the day, the former conducted a door-to-door campaign in Seelampur area of the capital.

Talking to ANI, Dikshit said, "The door to door campaign helps in meeting people face to face and listen to their concerns."

"It is also a learning experience for me and I will meet people again after the Lok Sabha Polls are over in Delhi," she added.

has fielded Dikshit to take on sitting from North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

