Dikshit meets LG, seeks his immediate intervention for improvement in law and order in Delhi

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit Thursday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and sought his intervention to check law and order in the national capital.

The Delhi Congress chief, along with a party delegation, met Baijal and expressed concern over "worsening" law and order situation in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Congress.

"The Lt Governor assured that wherever the law and order situation is weak, steps have already been taken to rectify it and things would improve very quickly," Dikshit told reporters after the meeting.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said the city has become the "crime capital" of the country as the law and order situation has "worsened" like never before.

