Dikshit meets LG, seeks his immediate intervention for improvement in law and order in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Dikshit writes to LG, expresses concern over 'rising' crimes
Sheila Dikshit meets working presidents; to take charge on Jan 16
Budget 'high on rhetoric, low on content': Dikshit
AAP taking credit of Congress govt's works in Delhi, spreading lies through advertisements: Sheila Dikshit
With united party workers, Congress is capable of sweeping LS polls in Delhi: Sheila Dikshit
-
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit Thursday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and sought his intervention to check law and order in the national capital.
The Delhi Congress chief, along with a party delegation, met Baijal and expressed concern over "worsening" law and order situation in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Congress.
"The Lt Governor assured that wherever the law and order situation is weak, steps have already been taken to rectify it and things would improve very quickly," Dikshit told reporters after the meeting.
Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said the city has become the "crime capital" of the country as the law and order situation has "worsened" like never before.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU