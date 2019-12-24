Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362.06-crore road project in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon stock surges 11% as company mulls sale of 7 more HAM assets
Dilip Buildcon bags Bundelkhand Expressway Project worth Rs 1,362 cr in UP
Dilip Buildcon adds 3% on bagging contract for Rajkot's greenfield airport
Asset sale boost for Dilip Buildcon; stock gains more than 10%
Ashoka Buildcon zooms 12% on receipt of order worth Rs 1,000 crore
-
Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh.
In a regulatory filing the company said that it has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project.
The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway (package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail in Uttar Pradesh.
The completion period of the project having a length of 45.28 km is three years, the filing added.
The shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd were trading at Rs 396.25, down 0.94 per cent on the BSE in morning trade.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU