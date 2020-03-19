Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 860-crore road project in Chhattisgarh from NHAI

Highway developer on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 860.50 crore road project in Chhattisgarh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on March 18, 2020 from the for new Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the filing said.

The project envisages four-laning "with paved shoulder configuration of Pathrapali-Kathghora...of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111...in the State of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on hybrid annuity mode by NHAI, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 248.20 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, down 4.94 per cent from the previous close.