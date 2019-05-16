Dinesh Vijan's next a love story

Filmmaker Dinesh Thursday announced his next home production film, a love story, which stars Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, and Raina.

Vijan, who has three hits - "Hindi Medium", "Stree" and "Luka Chuppi" to his credit as a producer, is backing a love story called "Shiddat Journey beyond Love".

"In our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it's difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it. 'Shiddat' is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it.

"The passion that overcomes maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn't usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it - that's 'Shiddat'," said in a statement.

In the film, Radhika stars opposite Sunny, while will be paired opposite Diana.

To be directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in

The story has been written by and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Rattan.

The film will be shot across Punjab, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)