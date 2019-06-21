Disappointed at shooting axe, IOA says pulling out of 2022 CWG cannot be ruled out

Disappointed at the dropping of shooting from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Friday said it will not be averse to taking an unprecedented step, including pulling out of the multi-sporting event.

The Federation on Thursday left out shooting from in its Board meeting while recommending the inclusion of three new

Former minister had last year written to his British counterpart as well to the CGF President, urging them to intervene and ensure that the sport remains a part of the 2022 edition.

The CGF, however, had left it to the host nation, in this case England, to decide the fate of shooting, which has always been an optional sport.

The decision to leave out shooting has dealt a big blow to which had won as many as 16 medals out of 66 in the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, and the IOA said that pulling out of the Games altogether cannot be ruled out.

"Shooting is a big sport in and for many shooters CWG is a stepping stone to two years later. It is a big setback for shooting as well as Indian sport as a whole. We have made representations to the CGF, and the government has also done that, but still shooting has been left out," IOA told

"We know it is difficult now to overturn the CGF decision but all is not lost still. We have one month's time (before the inclusion of new is voted by all the 71 CGF members). The IOA Council will take a decision within the next two weeks and we are not averse to taking a major decision," he added.

Asked if the IOA could even contemplate pulling out of the 2022 Birmingham CWG, Mehta said, "That cannot be ruled out. We can even go to that extent."



Mehta said that the IOA will again write to the CGF in the coming days, requesting a review of the decision.

Last year, of had called for India to boycott if shooting sport is not included in the roster.

The IOA top brass will be attending the International Olympic Committee's in from June 24-26, in which its chief is set to be elected as a member, and Mehta said they will take a decision on the shooting issue after that.

Shooting was one of the five sports applied for the 2022 CWG but it failed to find a place despite strong lobbying by the Of (ISSF) The sport has featured in every since 1966 with the exception of 1970.

Mehta welcomed the inclusion of women's T20 in the 2022 CWG but said the BCCI will have to be first convinced about sending a team. It has refused to send teams in the 2010 and (played in T20 format in both men's and women's sections).

"We welcome the inclusion of women's T20 as we can expect a medal from it. But we have to deal with the BCCI first as sending teams has been an issue in We have to sort it out first," Mehta said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)