Cricket set for Asian Games return in 2022

is set for a return at the after the (OCA) Sunday included it in the programme for the 2022 edition in

The decision was taken at the here.

"Yes, has been included in the programme for 2022 Games," honorary vice- told

was dropped from the 2018 in after featuring in 2010 and 2014, albeit without the presence of game's

opted out of the quadrennial event owing to the team's congested scheduling.

In all probability, the T20 format will be played at the Asian Games, like it happened during the 2010 and 2014 edition in and respectively.

Since the mega event is still some years away, the BCCI has plenty of time to deliberate on the Indian team's participation.

"There is a lot of time to go for 2022 In due time, we will discuss and decide," a told

The decision to include cricket in the 2022 programme was on expected lines after visited last month to zero in on a suitable venue.

and won the men's and women's gold in 2014 while and claimed the top honours in 2010.

Cricket has also been played once at the Commonwealth Games, in 1998, when and sent teams to However, the Shaun Pollock led won the gold and Australia, captained by Steve Waugh, the silver.

In the 2014 Asian Games, Sheikh had criticised the BCCI for not sending its teams for the second edition in a row.

"I'm sorry that India, for the second Games, did not send a team. I respect their decision but I believe the people in charge are not interested in promotion of the game but only in making it a business, in making money out of it. They want to control the market and control the game," he had said.

In another major decision taken at the General Assembly on Sunday, it was announced countries including will be invited to compete at the

It was reported that the number of athletes who will be allowed to compete in Hangzhou will be decided at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)