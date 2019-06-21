Wanted to make female X-Men movie before 'Wonder Woman': producer Lauren Shuler Donner

"X-Men" Lauren Shuler has revealed that she pushed for a female movie before became the first women-fronted

Donner, who has been part of the franchise since the first movie in 2000, said the studio - Fox - did not want to make a movie led by a female character, reported

"I actually wanted very much to do a female 'X-Men' movie five years before 'Wonder Woman', but the studio didn't want to do it. I'm unhappy we didn't get to do the solo that I wanted to do," she said.

Donner, however, is happy with Fox's merger with and hopes Marvel will "treat" the franchise well.

"But the good is that (the movie rights) now go to Kevin Feige, who used to work for me. I know that he will treat the really well and so I'm not worried."



is also an on "Legion", a series based on character David Haller aka

The show, which premiered in 2017, is set to wrap with a third season.

