Discover The World 'On The Go' With SOTC's Newly Launched Portal

For the new-age Indian traveller, planning a holiday abroad, is like going on a personal adventure - a journey that opens the horizons of their mind and provides exposure to the world. They are looking for novel, experiences that translate into enriching memories. Catering to the excursionists who like to tread the path less taken, leading and company has launched On The Go, India's one-of-a-kind service for personalised tours.

If one is on a planned holiday but finds something that's piqued his/her interest, then they can now get more of the same trip with On The Go. Find the best value for time, and money, by witnessing the most popular tourist destinations in a completely different light. The portal captures the best a region has to offer and curates an unforgettable trip that's a perfect coming alive of the travellers' fantasies. So whether one has opted for a pre-planned tour and want to add more to the itinerary or simply explore the place in never-done-before manner, On The Go will set it up for them.

Empowered with a thorough understanding of the new-age traveller's mindset and expectations, On The Go offers customised experiences and activities for every wanderlust. Be it trekking through snow-capped Alps, sailing down The Nile, or learning to cook a traditional Bhutanese meal, Gen-Z now has the chance to tick off the next thing on their bucket list.

Mr. Daniel Dsouza, Head - Sales, and NRI Markets, said, "The new-age traveller is well-read, discerning and wants excitement, convenience and the best deals, all at once, when planning a journey. At SOTC Travel, the motto is providing a service that is flexible and personalised to match the customer's needs. Being diverse in terms of the choices is what adds more value to the customer experience. On The Go offers the most exclusive customisation in the holiday category, today. Through On The Go, customers can book their excursions, activities and experiences at their own convenience. They also have access to authentic reviews by other that help them make a smart decision."



Explore specially planned culinary tours, art workshops, sports sojourns, and more with India's one-of-a-kind experiential travel partner. Whether a customer desires to take a free-spirited helicopter ride, float into the clouds on a hot-air balloon with their beloved or head out on a honeymoon with a difference, On The Go is the perfect Encounter the exhilaration of flexible travel and the ease of expert planning, with SOTC's most dynamic travel service, yet.

Some Features Include:



Adding activities to a package (Shows, Concerts, Sports)



Exclusive Experiences- Air,



Arranging Special touches on one's honeymoon package



Spa, culinary, kid friendly tours



Classes and Workshops (Mask making, Ski workshops, & Painting)



About



(Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, (TCIL). is a leading travel and company active across various including Leisure Travel, and Business Travel.

SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted lakhs of travelers across the globe for 70 years to various destinations around the world. It is one of the leaders in segments, namely Escorted Group Tours, Customized Holidays, Holidays of and amongst others. A new age innovative holiday maker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.

