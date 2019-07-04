After Akshay, Tiger Shroff nails #BottleCapChallenge but blindfolded

After Bollywood 'Khiladi' nailed the #BottleCapChallenge, it is time for Tiger Shroff to show off his impressive martial arts skills.

Taking inspiration from Donnie Yen, Hongkong actor, Tiger took the challenge a notch higher while he performed the challenge blindfolded.

The 'Baaghi' actor shared the video on Instagram on Thursday and wrote "Wellll since everybodys showing off...Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir #goodoldspideysense #bottlecapchallenge".

In the video, Tiger can be seen blindfolding himself and then popping off the cap of a bottle with utmost perfection.

Giving #BottleCapChallenge a hilarious twist, Kunal Kemmu, instead of kicking off the cap from a bottle, uncapped the bottle and gulped down water from it.

He captioned the video, "#BottleCapChallenge #stayhydrated and thank god for opposable thumbs."

Yesterday, Akshay nailed the challenge leaving fans amazed with his skills.

Not able to resist the challenge the 51-year-old actor posted a video performing the challenge and wrote, "I couldn't resist the Bottle Cap Challenge. Inspired by my action idol Jason Statham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This."

Earlier, several Hollywood stars have taken up the challenge. One of the first one to do it was businessman Errolson Hugh, followed by American singer-songwriter John Mayer.

Later, Hollywood star Jason Statham took up the challenge and nailed it perfectly.

Tiger who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3' and 'Rambo'.

