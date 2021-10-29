Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 19.6% to Rs 63 crore; revenue up 71%

-
ALSO READ
Dixon CMD Interview: Sunil Vachani on how PLI scheme can be a gamechanger
IPL 2021 cancelled: BCCI, teams may lose more than Rs 3,000 crore
Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave
Dixon to invest Rs 200 cr under PLI; plans to acquire Bharti's plant
Analysts cautious on corporate earnings growth amid Covid-led lockdown
-
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 19.63 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.64 crore for the quarter ended September, helped by an increase in revenue.
The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.36 crore in the July-September period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations climbed 71.09 per cent to Rs 2,803.78 crore as against Rs 1,638.74 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 2,724.50 crore, up 73.84 per cent from Rs 1,567.18 crore earlier.
Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 4,998.60 on BSE, down 3.13 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU