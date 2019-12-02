JUST IN
Net surplus revenue decreased 66% to Rs 1,666 cr in 2017-18: CAG report
Delhi Jal Board yet to repay debt of over Rs 20,000 crore: CAG report

No amount has been repaid in the last five years, said the CAG report

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has an outstanding loan of more than Rs 26,000 crore and "no amount was repaid" in the last five years, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report released on Monday.

"Total loans disbursed to the Delhi Jal Board since 1998-99 is Rs 26,620.04 crore, out of which only Rs 351.16 crore was repaid leaving Rs 26,268.89 crore as outstanding as on March 31, 2018," the audit report said.

"No amount has been repaid in the last five years. Interest liability on account of the outstanding loans of the Delhi Jal Board is under reconciliation by the Principal Accounts Office and the agencies concerned as intimated by Department of Urban Development, Delhi government," it said.

The DJB was constituted in April, 1998.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 21:05 IST

