Djere dedicates Rio win to cancer-victim parents

Serbia's won his first career title at the Rio Open on Sunday and dedicated victory to his parents, both of whom died from

The 23-year-old defeated Canadian teenager 6-3, 7-5 in the final and will rise from 90 in the world to 37 on Monday.

However, his first thoughts were for his parents in an emotional trophy presentation.

"I want to dedicate this title to my parents -- I lost my mum seven years ago and my dad two months ago. It's due to them that I am who I am today, I hope they are watching me now," said Djere.

