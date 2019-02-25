Djere dedicates Rio win to cancer-victim parents

-
ALSO READ
Favourites eliminated in first round of Rio Open
Cuevas, Auger-Aliassime, Bedene & Djere advance to Rio Open semis
Ramos, Cuevas, Ruud, Djere advance to quarters in Rio
Rio Open: Laslo Djere outclasses former champion Dominic Thiem
Munar, Dellien, Bedene, Auger-Aliassime advance to quarters of Rio Open
-
Serbia's Laslo Djere won his first career title at the Rio Open on Sunday and dedicated victory to his parents, both of whom died from cancer.
The 23-year-old defeated Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 in the final and will rise from 90 in the world to 37 on Monday.
However, his first thoughts were for his parents in an emotional trophy presentation.
"I want to dedicate this title to my parents -- I lost my mum seven years ago and my dad two months ago. It's due to them that I am who I am today, I hope they are watching me now," said Djere.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU