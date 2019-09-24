DMK announces candidate for October 21 bypoll

The opposition DMK on Tuesday announced N Pugazhenthi as its candidate for the October 21 bypoll to Vikravandi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

DMK President M K Stalin announced the 66-year old Pugazhenthi's candidature in a party statement.

"It is being announced on behalf of the party high command Pugazhenthi will contest as DMK's candidate for the October 21 bypoll to Vikravandi," Stalin said.

Pugazhenthi, a senior party functionary from Villupuram district, had the support of the alliance parties, he added.

Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district fell vacant after the incumbent DMK legislator K Rathamani died in June this year.

Besides Vikravandi, Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district will also go to the polls on October 21, as H Vasantha Kumar who was the then sitting MLA, resigned from his post in May following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari.

Earlier, soon after the bypoll was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, Stalin had said DMK will once again contest from Vikravandi, and that Nanguneri had been allotted to alliance partner Congress.

