DMK calls meet to fine tune poll strategy on Mar 11

Days after formalising seat sharing with allies for the Lok Sabha elections, DMK has convened a meeting of its senior office-bearers on Monday to fine tune its strategy for the polls.

Deliberations on bypolls to the 21 Assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18 would be the agenda for the meeting, the party said.

The meeting, to be held at the party head quarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here would see the participation of district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs, a party release here said.

Coming days after DMK chief M K Stalin's State wide tour covering gram panchayats and a recent public rally at Virudhunagar, the meeting on March 11 is expected to fine tune the poll work and the party's propaganda drive to reach out to the electorate.

DMK M K Stalin, meanwhile, held interviews of candidates seeking party tickets for the Parliamentary elections on Sunday here.

Kanimozhi, (her tenure ends on July 24, 2019) eyeing Tuticorin constituency is also one of the aspirants who attended the interview during which senior leaders Duraimurugan and T R Baalu were also present.

Winnability and track record in party work were among the factors that were taken up for consideration.

On Saturday, held interviews for aspirants seeking to contest bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies.

Recently, the DMK completed the seat sharing exercise with its allies for the Lok Sabha elections.

Setting aside 20 LS segments for itself in Tamil Nadu, the allotted nine seats to in the state and the lone constituency in neighbouring Puducherry.

The CPI(M) and CPI, besides the VCK, have been given two seats each and one seat each to the MDMK, IJK, IUML and the KMDK. The MDMK has also been assured of one nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the election for which is expected in June.

