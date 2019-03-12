DMK moves SC for holding by-polls to three vacant assembly seats in Tamil Nadu

The Tuesday agreed to hear DMK's plea seeking a direction to the to issue a notification for by-elections to three vacant assembly seats in

A bench of and justices and said it will hear the petition on March 15.

The party has sought the direction to the poll panel to notify by-polls for the Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi assembly constituencies.

Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, said the has notified by-polls for 18 of the 21 vacant seats, which are to be held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls, in the state.

He said a notification should also issued for by-polls to the remaining three seats in

The party has also made a representation to the poll panel for holding by-polls to the three seats.

Chief Electoral Officer had on Sunday said by-polls are not scheduled for the Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi constituencies as election petitions are pending in the

The Ottapidaram constituency is represented by disqualified AIADMK MLA Sundararaj, while Aravakurichi is represented by Senthil Balaji, an who is now with the DMK.

Thiruparankundram A K died last year.

Petitions challenging their elections are pending in the

