Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

on Tuesday banned MAX 8 from its airspace, the regulator said, becoming the latest country to do so following a deadly plane crash in

"The Civil Authority of with immediate effect is suspending the operations of the MAX 8 flying to or from and transiting in Malaysia until further notice," said a statement from the regulator's

The statement noted there had been "two fatal accidents involving the MAX 8 in less than five months".

No Malaysian carriers currently operate the model, the authority said. It did not say which regularly operate the planes in the country's airspace.

However, Malaysia has ordered a number of 737 MAX aircraft, and the government on Monday ordered an urgent review into the planned purchase.

Earlier Tuesday, and both barred Boeing 737 MAX planes from their airspace, while around the world have grounded the jets.

On Sunday, a new 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash came after a jet of the same model went down in in October, killing 189.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)