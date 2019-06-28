DMK MP seeks flights from Coimbatore to Dubai, Bangkok, KL

Nilgiris MP and DMK leader A Raja has requested the central government to consider operating flights from here to Dubai, Kaula Lampur and Bangkok.

In a letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardip Singh Puri, he said flights to the overseas cities would benefit people of seven western districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu and also neighbouring Kerala.

The former union minister said Coimbatore region was one of the largest exporters of textiles, garments, hosiery, jewellery, wet grinder, poultry, machine tools and auto components and also the second largest producer of software in the state.

The absence of direct flights to these desitnations was posing difficulties to people of Coimbatore, Tirupr, Erode, Nilgiris, Dindugul, and Salem districts and from towns in Kerala as they are forced to take a longer route, he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.

It was understood that a commercial visibility study had given a report in favour of operating direct flights to these destinations, Raja said urging the Centre to introduce the services.

