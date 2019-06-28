Couple found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Barmer

A couple was found hanging from a tree here Friday, police said.
The man and the woman were missing since Thursday night and the family members had lodged a complaint with the police, they said.
A search operation was launched and we and found them hanging from a tree in Gohar ka Tala village, DSP Chauhtan Ajit Singh Rathore said.
The bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem and a case was registered, he added.
