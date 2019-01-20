DMK names seat sharing team for LS poll, tries early bird edge

The DMK Sunday named a committee headed by party to hold seat-sharing talks with allies including the for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Apparently eyeing an early bird advantage in the run up to the polls, DMK said the panel would consist of five other leaders including party organisation secretary, R S Barathi and deputy general secretary I Periasami.

The ruling AIADMK is yet to announce if it would forge electoral ties with the BJP or not while leaders like Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker M Thambidurai have voiced their opposition to "shouldering" the in

A said the seat sharing panel would facilitate "firming up ties with friendly parties and formally rein them in as allies to face polls under the leadership of M K "



It may be recalled that DMK had recently said that only and were its allies while others including Vaiko-led MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthailgal Katchi were only friendly parties.

parties, CPI (M), CPI, MDMK and VCK are among the parties that are likely to strike a poll deal with the DMK.

The principal opposition party also named an eight member committee led by former Union T R Baalu to draft the party's election manifesto.

The DMK could not win a single Lok Sabha seat in 2014 election when the poll scene was dominated by late J Jayalalithaa who went to people with her famous slogan "who is better? Is it Narendra Modi or this lady?



The AIADMK, led by her won 37 seats and one was bagged by the BJP while the other by Saffron party's ally PMK.

