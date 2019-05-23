DMK wins Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Pondy

The DMK, an ally of the ruling in Thursday wrested the seat from the opposition AINRC in the Assembly bypoll.

K Venkatesan of the DMK was declared elected. He polled 10,906 votes while his nearest rival P Nedunchezhian of AINRC (nephew of the and AINRC founder N Rangasamy) garnered 9,367 votes.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of sitting AINRC MLA following his conviction by a in a disproportionate assets case in October last.

Venkatesan is an and afresh face in the poll battle.

had been the pocketborough of the former and AINRC founder N Rangasamy.

With the win, the DMK's strength in the territorial Assembly rose to three.

