Doctor turned scribe from Karnataka has a hobby of contesting elections against political bigwigs

This doctor-turned-scribe from has a different hobby--contesting elections against political bigwigs.

However, he is disappointed that he could contest the Lok Sabha elections against in Amethi but not against in where his nomination was rejected.

U P Shivananda, a medicine graduate had given up his medical practice to run a local Kannada daily newspaper and highlight the ground issues in Puttur district of Dakshina Kannada.

For Shivananda win or loss does not matter, contesting elections is his passion.

"I just want to contribute my bit to the democratic system of the country and it is not by just casting my vote but by being in the poll fray. It is a hobby, it is a passion. Whenever I go for campaign I always tell I am not here for votes but just to send out a message," he told

"I had filed my nominations from Amethi as well as because I wanted to fight the elections against and Modi as the Lok Sabha fight has been reduced to between two of them. While I contested the Amethi polls, my same form for nomination in was rejected citing incomplete documents. If the same documents were enough to compete in Amethi why not Varanasi?," he added.

Shivananda, who has filed a complaint before the of India on the issue.

However, this is not the first time that Sivananda has headed out to pursue his "hobby".

He had contested the Assembly polls in in 1985 where he had fought the elections from four constituencies.

"I had filed my nomination from four constituencies from where the top contenders for were contesting then--Puttur, Baswanagudi, Karkada and Sorabha and was pitted against Ramakrishna Hegde, and Hegde was elected as the finally," he said.

Sivananda had also contested 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Dakshin Kannada in against BJP's two-time

"I had got over 4800 votes then. I always chose a different issue for contesting elections. This time my election agenda was 'gram swaraj' which is the real democracy and power process and structure has to be from villages to or state capital," he said.

While he has not heard from on his complaint, he is in Varanasi conducting awareness drives for voters ahead of polling day on May 19.

