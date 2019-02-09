JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ED files PMLA case against Falah-e-Insaniyat

Kidney patient ends life by jumping from 3rd floor of hospital
Business Standard

Doctors 'leave' scissors in woman's stomach during surgery,

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A case was registered Saturday against a team of doctors of a government hospital here following a complaint by a man alleging that they had left a pair of surgical scissors in his wife's abdomen during a surgery in November last, police said.

The case of alleged medical negligence came to light Friday when the 33-year-old woman had gone to the hospital after experiencing pain in her stomach and underwent an x-ray, they said.

The case was registered against a team of doctors on charges of causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements