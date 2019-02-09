Kushinagar hooch tragedy toll climbs to 9

The toll in the tragedy has risen to nine as a man died at a hospital during treatment, police said on Saturday.

One Ravindra Shah, a resident of Mishrouli village under station area died late on Friday night, of police, Kushinagar, R N Mishra said.

Five others -- Birjhan (40), Biggu Chauhan (35), Upendra Chauhan (30), Mirhasan (28), Saheb (30), residents of Bedupar village, are undergoing treatment after they fell ill following consumption of spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, raids are being carried out in different parts of the district to nab those involved in illicit liquor trade.

"In view of the deaths due to spurious liquor and instructions from Yogi Adityanath, police are carrying out raids in different parts of the district," the SP said.

Five people involved in spurious liquor trade have been arrested so far and sent to the district jail while many others have been detained, Mishra said.

Taking serious note of the deaths due to spurious liquor in as well as Saharanpur districts, the has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved.

Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The has also ordered departmental action against district excise officers of and Saharanpur, an official release said.

Asking the officials concerned to ensure proper medical treatment for those taken ill after consuming hooch, Adityanath directed the state DGP to fix responsibility of police officers in the affected districts, it said.

Authorities have suspended an excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department. Besides, four policemen, including the SHO of station, have been sent to the police lines.

