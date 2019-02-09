China 'firmly opposes' Modi's Arunachal visit

on Saturday "firmly opposed" Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that it has never recognised the sensitive border state and the Indian leadership should refrain from any action that may "complicate the boundary question".

Modi Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects in worth over Rs 4,000 crore and said his government was giving a lot of importance to improve connectivity in the border state.

Modi said his government was giving importance to improve the highway, railway, airway and power situation in Arunachal Pradesh, which was neglected by the previous governments.

In New Delhi, reacted sharply to China's remarks, saying the state of is an "integral and inalienable part" of

"Indian leaders visit from time to time, as they visit other parts of This consistent position has been conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions," the MEA said in a statement.

in response to a question on Modi's visit said, "China's position on the China- boundary question is consistent and clear-cut. The has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary."



urges the Indian side to bear in mind the common interests of the two countries, respect the interests and concerns of the Chinese side, cherish the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations, and refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question," she said in her reaction posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

claims the north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of India and China have so far held 21 rounds of talks to resolve the border dispute.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China routinely objects to Indian leaders visiting Arunachal Pradesh to highlight its stand.

