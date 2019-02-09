Foot-overbridge linking Pink Line and Airport Line thrown open to public

A foot-overbridge connecting Metro's and South Campus stations and having record 22 travelators was thrown open to the public Saturday, officials said.

The foot-overbridge (FOB) will be a crucial connecting link for passengers using the Pink Line and the Many commuters travelling to and from the Terminal 3 of the international airport will be able to take this facility and interchange trains.

"The FOB connecting the and Metro station of the was opened today for passengers after an inspection by Metro's in the presence of other senior officials," (Corporate Communications) of the DMRC Anuj Dayal said.

The FOB will connect the platforms of the with the concourse level of station.

"The FOB is a major technological masterpiece as a record 22 travelators have been installed on it for the convenience of the passengers," he said.

There would be very few FOBs in the country with so many state-of-the-art travelators. The 22 travelators have been installed with landing space of about 15m in between them. The width of the FOB is about 6.1m, the DMRC said in a statement.

The FOB has also been semi covered with a curved roof on top and aluminium louvre from the sides with glass railings. It is also equipped with all the safety and security features like CCTV cameras, lighting and PA system, the statement said.

The CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations shall be monitored round-the-clock to ensure security of passengers. There will also be space for display panels, the statement said.

Benches have also been provided at some locations where the passengers would be able to take rest.

The DMRC said that construction of the FOB was a "major engineering challenge" due to the presence of multiple 220KV and 33KV high-tension lines at almost all pier locations.

In addition, water pipelines of the and high pressure lines of GAIL were also present along the alignment and required constant monitoring, it said.

The location of the FOB along the arterial Ring Road made the construction even more challenging.

"The Road along the FOB is used for movement to the airport and remains crowded throughout the day. DMRC's engineers had to carry out bulk of the construction in the night time so that the flow of traffic was not hampered. The adjacent Ring Road was not blocked even for a few hours during the construction work," Dayal said.

The provides interchange facilities between two or more corridors at 25 different locations across the network, thus creating a web of metro corridors cris-crossing each other, he said.

Passengers from all parts of the city such as in the east, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Moti Bagh in the south and Delhi Cantonment, Naraina in the west will be able to use the FOB via the to take the to reach the airport.

Till now, the was only connected with Blue Line at Dwarka Sector 21.

