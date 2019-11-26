Dog that helped kill ISIS chief Baghdadi honoured by President Trump

US President has honoured and lavished praise on Conan, the specially trained military service dog who helped American commandoes in the raid that led to the death of chief Abu Bakr-al

Baghdadi, 48, died on October 26 after the world's most wanted terrorist was chased by the US special forces along with military service dogs. He blew up his suicide vest in a tunnel following the US raid on his compound in Syria's Idlib province.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois military service dog, was injured during the mission. The dog has since made a full recovery.

The dog, along with his new handler, visited the White House on Monday and met President Trump in his Oval Office.

It later appeared before the White House press corps in the Rose Garden along with Trump, the First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.

Introducing Conan as "probably the world's most famous dog, Trump said he had given the dog a plaque and called the canine commando so brilliant, so smart.

Conan was hailed by Trump as a "special" animal who helped execute a "flawless attack" on the leader.

Trump also met with Special Forces involved in the attack in Northern Syria that resulted in the death of The commandoes did not come out in the public.

"Al is gone, but it was a flawless attack," Trump told reporters.

Trump said he met with the soldiers and had given Conan an award.

He said: "The dog is incredible.

He said both the soldiers and Conan did a fantastic job.

In his remarks, Trump repeatedly praised Conan's performance and described his breed as the ultimate at fighting and drug sniffing.

He did not directly answer a question about whether he would adopt Conan, but he said that the dog would not be retiring and had more time to serve.

According to a White House official, Conan was not accompanied by his normal handler for this appearance since the handler participated in the Baghdadi raid and cannot appear publicly.

Conan appeared to be very calm and composed, during his Rose Garden appearance.

The cannine, a four-year veteran of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Canine Programme, has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions.