Domestic help arrested for stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from Pitampura area

A 19 year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and cash from a house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura where she used to work as a domestic help, police said Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Khusboo, a resident of Khanpur village in Samastipur district of Bihar, they said.

The theft was reported at station on Friday, police said.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Kohat Enclave in Pitampura reported that she had hired about 20 days ago. On May 17, she left her house on the pretext of some emergency.

After this, she realised that some ornaments and cash which were kept in almirah were missing following which she approached the police, Vijayanta Arya, of Police (northwest) said.

A case was registered and investigation was taken up, she said.

During investigation, it was found that the servant verification was not got done by the complainant and she did not have any information including address, photo of Khusboo, the said.

The police team checked various CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and during analysis of CCTV footage, was found roaming in the area of I-block, Shakarpur, following which she was apprehended from her rented house in JJ colony in Shakarpur area, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed of committing theft in her employer's house and she was arrested.

The stolen cash of Rs 62,000 and other items have been recovered on her instance from her rented house. She told police that due to her poor financial condition, she became greedy and committed theft at her employer's house, the added.

