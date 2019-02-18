Don't expect miracle from me; build booth level organisation: Priyanka to Cong workers

Gandhi told party workers from Uttar Pradesh's region that they should not expect a "miracle" from her and the party's performance depends on its booth-level organisation.

The AICC East warned the party workers that anyone found indulging in anti-party activities will be shown the door, a who attended the meeting said.

During the meeting, held at the Congress' war room at 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, Gandhi reviewed the booth-level organisation of the party in the region -- under which 19 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats fall.

The four parliamentary segments in are -- Jhansi-Lalitpur, Jaluan, Banda and Hamirpur.

She asked the workers to strengthen the booth-level organisation of the party.

"I cannot do a miracle from above, the workers need to strengthen the party at the booth level and I need your support for strengthening the party in the state," the quoted Gandhi as saying during the meeting.

The leaders told Priyanka Gandhi that she reminded them of former

They also presented a statue of to Priyanka Gandhi, who said she was inspired by the erstwhile ruler of Jhansi, the said.

Priyanka Gandhi and were appointed AICC general secretaries for UP east and UP west respectively in January and took charge earlier this month.

The leader has held a series of discussions with party workers last week in Lucknow, with at least one session lasting through the night.

The Congress is trying to revive itself in the state where it faces a challenge from the as well as an alliance of and

