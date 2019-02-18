Over 700 cases of swine flu have been recorded in in the last 10 days, taking the total number of people affected by the HINI virus in the city this year to 1,965, according to a senior

According to a report of the of (DGHS), the death toll due to swine flu in this year still stands at six.

The city had recorded 1,196 cases till February 7 and on Monday, the number of people affected by the H1N1 infection has risen to 1,965, the said, quoting the DGHS report.

The report had also mentioned deaths of five more persons from co-morbidity.

As per the report, of the six persons who have died of swine flu this year, one belonged to Delhi, while the rest were residents of other states.

Amid the mounting cases of the H1N1 infection in the city, the government recently had issued a health advisory, prescribing the do's and don'ts.

Medical (LNJP) said the hospital is well equipped to handle the swine flu cases, with adequate stock of medicines.

However, two Centre-run hospitals here have reported 13 deaths due to swine flu this year.

According to senior officials at Safdarjung Hospital, three deaths due to swine flu have been recorded this season, while has reported 10 fatalities. Nine of the 10 people who died at were from Delhi, and another was from outside the city, officials said.

Seasonal (H1N1) is a self-limiting viral, air-borne disease spread from person-to-person, through large droplets generated through coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated or surface (fomite transmission like telephone, cell phones, computers, door handles, door bells, pens, toys etc) and close contact (including hand shaking, hugging, kissing), the advisory said.

The symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing.

Other symptoms may include body ache, headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhoea and vomiting and blood-stained sputum.

There are three categories of H1N1 -- A, B and C.

After holding a state-level review meeting on H1N1, the recently had said all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the disease and drug Oseltamivir along with (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.

The advisory also asked people to avoid crowded places in the swine flu season and stay more than an arm's length distance away from persons sick with flu.

