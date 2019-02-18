HC extends stay on Vadra's arrest, asks him to cooperate with ED

-
ALSO READ
Robert Vadra, mother Maureen in Jaipur to appear before ED in Bikaner land scam case
Court extends interim protection to Vadra aide
ED files money laundering case against firm linked to Vadra
Robert Vadra moves anticipatory bail plea in money laundering case
Money laundering case: Vadra to appear before ED tomorrow
-
The Rajasthan High Court on Monday extended the stay on arrest of Robert Vadra and directed him to cooperate in the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a complaint of alleged money laundering against a firm linked to him.
Justice P S Bhati posted the hearing for March 15 after Vadra's lawyer gave an assurance in the court that he will cooperate with the inquiry.
Vadra has appeared before the ED on February 12 in pursuance of the direction of the court and has been cooperating in the inquiry, said his counsel Kuldeep Mathur in the court.
Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The court then deferred the hearing in the matter and said the stay on arrest of Vadra without court's permission will continue.
During the last hearing on January 21, the court had removed the clause of No Coercive Action against Vadra during inquiry but had refused to vacate the stay on his arrest.
The ED had moved the court seeking vacation of the stay order on the grounds that there was neither an FIR lodged in the matter nor any accused named.
The agency had issued summonses to Robert Vadra and his mother and firm's partner partner Maureen Vadra for the third time in November last year but none of them had appeared before the ED and instead moved the high court seeking No Coercive Action order and stay on arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU