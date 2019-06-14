Don't have almanac to tell date of cabinet expansion: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray Friday said he neither knows when the cabinet expansion in will happen, nor does he have an almanac to predict its date.

and his cabinet colleague had earlier announced that the cabinet would be expanded soon. There were reports that the exercise would be done on Friday.

However, there are now speculations that the expansion would now take place on Sunday, a day before the three week monsoon session of the begins.

When reporters asked Thackeray about it, he said, "I don't know when the cabinet expansion is happening. I don't have a 'panchang' (almanac)."



Thackeray and the newly-elected 18 MPs of his party are visiting Ayodhya on Sunday to offer prayers at the Ram Lalla.

When asked about the likely date of expansion, sources in the (CMO) said nothing has been scheduled so far.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also told reporters that his party would set up relief centres in every drought-affected taluka. The state has declared drought in 151 talukas.

He said the centres will deal with the issues of farmers, disbursement of crop loan and farm loan.

Ramdas Kadam said Thackeray has given instructions to all district unit chiefs to set up 'shetkari aadhar kendra' (farmers' relief centres) in every taluka in the next five days.

"The farmers will fill up forms, which will help compile data regarding the extent of drought. Similarly, party workers will help farmers get justice from banks, if they are denied loan and financial relief," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)