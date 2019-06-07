Uddhav Thackeray, new Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya on June 16

Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by all the 18 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of his party, will visit Ayodhya on June 16 to offer prayers to Lord

This will be Thackeray's second visit to the temple town in in the last seven months and the first after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

" will visit Ayodhya on June 16," party's tweeted Friday.

The party, a ally, had earlier announced Thackeray and the new MPs will visit Ayodhya before the start of the Parliament session to make a fresh pitch for construction of a am temple at the disputed site in the holy city.

A statement issued by the party had said Thackeray will offer prayers to " Lalla" on June 16, a day ahead of beginning of the Parliament session.

The had visited Ayodhya in November last year and reaffirmed his party's commitment to the construction of a temple.

At that time, the had not announced its pre- poll alliance with the for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in

The two saffron parties renewed their alliance after the assembly election results in Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the three states where the ousted the from power in December.

