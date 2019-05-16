Don't need BJP's money, Bengal has enough to rebuild

Mamata said Thursday Bengal does not need money from the BJP, it has enough resources to rebuild the that was vandalised at a Kolkata college following Amit Shah's roadshow.

Narendra Modi, during a rally in Uttar Pradesh, had promised to install the statue at the same spot where it stood before being desecrated on Tuesday.

Addressing a rally here, said, "Modi has promised to rebuild the in Kolkata. Why should we take their (BJP's) money, Bengal has enough resources."



She also attacked the BJP, claiming that vandalising statues was one of its habits and that the party has done so in as well.

"The has destroyed 200-year-old heritage of West Bengal, those supporting the party will not be accepted by the society," she warned.

Hitting out at the saffron party over its posts, the supremo also said that the had been spreading canards over and

"The is trying to instigate people and cause riots with its fake posts on social media," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)